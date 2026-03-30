Contrasting B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) & Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A B Communications 24.55% 23.56% 5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and B Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $10.57 billion 6.05 $3.00 billion N/A N/A B Communications $2.53 billion 0.18 $856.16 million $5.35 0.80

Volatility and Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than B Communications.

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Singapore Telecommunications

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Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber. It offers regional data centre services under Nxera; satellite carrier services; and Paragon, Singtel’s all-in-one digital acceleration platform for 5G multi-access edge compute and cloud orchestration. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About B Communications

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B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel TV broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

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