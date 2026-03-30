Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

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Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $512.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

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