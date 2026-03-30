Comparing Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 0.15% 0.02% 0.01% Boston Omaha -0.21% -0.04% -0.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 1 0 0 0 1.00 Boston Omaha 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tejon Ranch and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boston Omaha has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.46%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Boston Omaha”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $49.59 million 10.36 $80,000.00 $0.01 1,907.00 Boston Omaha $108.28 million 3.42 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Omaha.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Boston Omaha on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, a power plant lease, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to various auto service stations with convenience stores, fast-food operations, service diner-style restaurant, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and package of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios in package of land. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on package of land in the Antelope Valley; and leases package of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.