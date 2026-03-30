Comparing Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) & QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and QVC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A QVC Group -38.83% N/A -15.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of QVC Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of QVC Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 1 0 0 0 1.00 QVC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

This is a summary of recent ratings for Newegg Commerce and QVC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 4.19, meaning that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QVC Group has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newegg Commerce and QVC Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $1.24 million 1,244.89 -$43.33 million N/A N/A QVC Group $10.04 billion 0.00 -$1.29 billion ($460.35) 0.00

Newegg Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QVC Group.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats QVC Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

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Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products. It also provides Xbox, PlayStation, home networking, server and components, smart home products, car electronics, motorcycles and ATV, wheels and tires, home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, fitness, and sports and health products. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

About QVC Group

(Get Free Report)

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

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