Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Comcast has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

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Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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