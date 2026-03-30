Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,966,870 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 26th total of 5,121,286 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,081,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognex from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Angelos Papadimitriou sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $230,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,618.76. This represents a 20.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $850,597.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $126,437.92. The trade was a 87.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,321. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 74.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $47.07. 54,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. Cognex has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $252.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Cognex Company Profile

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Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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