ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,481 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 26th total of 13,086 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Stock Performance

LRGE opened at $72.58 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF has a one year low of $60.72 and a one year high of $87.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.