Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXM. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

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Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 225,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $374.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 47,274 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 8,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

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Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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