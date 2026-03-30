China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.6999 and last traded at $21.6999, with a volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

China CITIC Bank Trading Up 20.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China CITIC Bank Co, Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a leading Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Established in the late 1980s, the bank was among the first national joint-stock commercial banks approved by the Chinese government. It is quoted on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol CHCJY.

The bank offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, treasury and financial markets services. Corporate clients can access lending solutions, trade finance, cash management and project financing, while retail customers can choose from deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, wealth management and digital banking platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.