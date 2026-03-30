Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) & Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Financial Survey

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omada Health and Charles River Laboratories International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omada Health 1 2 8 0 2.64 Charles River Laboratories International 1 4 10 0 2.60

Omada Health currently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 99.16%. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus price target of $206.15, indicating a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Omada Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omada Health is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omada Health $260.21 million 2.68 -$12.78 million ($0.17) -69.71 Charles River Laboratories International $4.02 billion 1.95 -$144.34 million ($2.96) -53.75

This table compares Omada Health and Charles River Laboratories International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omada Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charles River Laboratories International. Omada Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Omada Health and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omada Health N/A N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International -3.59% 15.60% 6.88%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Omada Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omada Health

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Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms. We deliver virtual care between doctor’s visits, providing an engaging, personalized, and integrated experience for our members that is designed to improve their health while delivering value for the employers, health plans, health systems, pharmacy benefit managers (“PBMs”), and other entities that cover the cost of our programs. As of 2022, more than 156 million Americans suffered from one or more chronic conditions, such as obesity, prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal (“MSK”) conditions, and approximately 40% of U.S. adults suffered from two or more chronic conditions, based on data published in the Annals of Bioethics & Clinical Applications. Managing these conditions—and treating the acute problems they can lead to—creates significant costs for employers, health plans, PBMs, and other entities that pay for the cost of care. According to the American Diabetes Association (the “ADA”)’s report “Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. in 2022,” chronic diseases were the leading driver of U.S. medical spend, with diabetes alone accounting for $1 out of every $7 spent. According to research published in Diabetes Care, in 2022, an employee with type 2 diabetes cost on average an additional $7,000 annually due to increased medical costs, absenteeism, and lost productivity. The direct medical cost of people living with diabetes increased by 35% from 2012 to 2022, despite stable diabetes prevalence. It doesn’t have to be that way. Many chronic conditions can be managed or prevented at a more reasonable cost. One reason these conditions are often not managed efficiently is that the U.S. healthcare system was built mainly on encounter-based reimbursement models that pay for specific services, primarily as issues arise. Between what can be short and infrequent office visits, patients are often left to manage their condition on their own. Many have a hard time sticking to care plans and health goals—losing weight, eating better, exercising more—and have few resources to turn to for ongoing questions, accountability, and support as they work to change their lifestyle. Behavior change is hard. Omada was created to make it easier. Our virtual care programs are rooted in evidence and combine relationship-based, human-led clinical care with purpose-built technology. We call this approach Compassionate Intelligence. We work to develop trust with each member and use technology to help us personalize their experience, enabling us to unlock results at scale. We sell our programs to customers that cover the cost for covered individuals. Our customers include employers that cover our programs for their employees and their dependents, health systems that cover our programs for patients, and any other entity that is financially responsible for costs of our programs for a population of covered lives. We also work closely with health plans and PBMs that either cover our programs for a portion of their members as our customers or act as channel partners reselling our programs to their own end customers. Our channel partners’ end customers typically consist of employers that cover our programs for their employees and their dependents. In general, our customers cover the cost of our programs for our members, except that members in our physical therapy program may incur copays, coinsurance, or deductibles, depending on plan design, much like in-person physical therapy. We launched our initial program in diabetes prevention and weight health in 2012, with the goal of showing that a virtual program could achieve the same clinical results as its in-person archetype. Through feedback from our customers, channel partners, members, and the market at large, we then recognized the need to create an integrated, multi-condition care platform to address multiple, commonly comorbid, chronic conditions. Today, we offer cardiometabolic programs for prediabetes, diabetes, and hypertension; a physical therapy program to address MSK conditions; additional support for members taking glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists (“GLP-1”) in our cardiometabolic programs (“GLP-1 Care Tracks”); and behavioral health support across all programs. Since our founding, our programs have had a meaningful, positive impact. As of March 31, 2025, we had more than 2,000 customers and over 679,000 total members enrolled in one or more programs, and we had supported over one million members since launch. We count a member as enrolled in a program to the extent their participation was billed at least once in the preceding 12 months. We believe our programs serve a clear need for our customers and channel partners as well as our members, which is reinforced by our strong customer satisfaction and member engagement rates. In 2024, our average customer satisfaction rate for the year was over 90% for each of program implementation and customer success. Our customer satisfaction rate is based on survey results from customers that launched a new program during the measured period, and we consider a customer to be satisfied if they rated our program implementation and ongoing customer success, as applicable, at a 5 or higher on a 7-point scale. We believe that our customer satisfaction rates are strong and reflect the value of our services to customers. In 2024, more than 55% of members still engaged with our cardiometabolic programs at least once per month after a year in the program, and over 50% still engaged monthly after two years. We consider members to be still engaged after one year or two years in the program if, during their twelfth or twenty-fourth month of program participation in a cardiometabolic program, they complete at least one interaction with us, such as logging in or interacting with the Omada mobile app, sending messages to Omada Care Team members, or recording metrics such as weight, blood pressure, or blood glucose values. On average, in 2024, members in a cardiometabolic program engaged more than 30 times per month throughout their first year. Based on our experience and feedback from customers, we believe these engagement rates to be positive and to demonstrate the attractiveness of our program to members. We are proud of our progress, and we are just getting started. We have experienced strong growth since our inception. Revenue increased by 38% from $122.8 million to $169.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively, and by 57% from $35.1 million to $55.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively. We continue to generate revenue from recurring customers, as evidenced by our net dollar retention rate, which for customers who were contracted as of the beginning of the prior period, is calculated as total billings generated in a particular period divided by total billings generated in the prior period and was 110% and 128% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively. We have a history of net losses, due in part to the significant investments we have made in the design and development of our programs and platform enhancements, and have not yet achieved profitability on an annual basis. Our principal executive offices are located San Francisco, California.

About Charles River Laboratories International

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Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodents, and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening pre-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

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