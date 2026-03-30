CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,953,874 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 26th total of 10,835,950 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,657,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $97.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $427,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,256.50. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 878.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 61,140 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $136.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About CF Industries

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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