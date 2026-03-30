Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $275.00 and last traded at $277.6090. Approximately 955,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,861,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Carvana from $535.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carvana from $600.00 to $519.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carvana from $530.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

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Carvana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.88.

Carvana’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, May 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 6th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 953 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $309,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,124,025. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.19, for a total value of $5,229,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 202,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,193,505.23. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,574 shares of company stock valued at $21,463,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after acquiring an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 158.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 637,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,476,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $26,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Further Reading

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