Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU Stock Holdings Boosted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,164 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 3.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

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