Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE Stake Increased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 265.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 254,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 184,653 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 179,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 56,096 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 148,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 123,691 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Global Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGE opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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