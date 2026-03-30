CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded flat against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $159.49 thousand and approximately $4.58 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,396.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.60 or 0.00673027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.66 or 0.00499526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00079719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00336205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012175 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.