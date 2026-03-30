Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $3.93. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Burford Capital shares last traded at $4.0450, with a volume of 3,065,406 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BUR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burford Capital Trading Up 2.9%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1,687.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $55,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $932.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 15.14%.The business had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 147.0%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Burford Capital

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Burford Capital (NYSE: BUR) is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

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