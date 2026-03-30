Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,272 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 26th total of 1,558 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Shares of BFRGW opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

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Bullfrog AI Company Profile

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Bullfrog AI Inc provides a cloud-based artificial intelligence platform designed to unlock value from high-value technical data in asset-intensive industries. The company’s software ingests and organizes disparate data sources—such as engineering documents, inspection reports and sensor readings—and applies natural language processing and machine learning to enable rapid search, analytics and knowledge management. By automating manual data-handling tasks, Bullfrog AI helps clients improve operational efficiency, reduce risk and accelerate decision-making.

The Bullfrog AI platform comprises modular applications that address key use cases in fields such as reliability engineering, field operations and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

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