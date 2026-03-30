Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 383.33

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

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ASOS Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 213.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.30. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 206.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 375.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.36.

In other news, insider William Barker bought 132,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 381 per share, for a total transaction of £504,653.55. Insiders bought a total of 223,531 shares of company stock worth $76,003,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About ASOS

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

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