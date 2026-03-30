BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Update

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,964,541 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 26th total of 2,357,933 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 766,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightView from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.10 target price on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of BrightView from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

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Insider Activity at BrightView

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

In other news, Director William L. Cornog acquired 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BrightView by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,456,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 512,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 167,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BrightView stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BrightView has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.10.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

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