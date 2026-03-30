BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,371 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 3,566 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 1.4%

OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.09. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $115.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25.

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BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

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BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) is a Hong Kong-based banking group that operates as the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China. The group is a licensed bank and one of the territory’s note-issuing banks, participating in the issuance of Hong Kong dollar banknotes. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, positioning itself as a major participant in Hong Kong’s financial services sector.

BOC Hong Kong’s businesses include retail banking services such as deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards, together with wealth management and private banking solutions.

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