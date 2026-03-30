BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 17,305 shares.The stock last traded at $107.34 and had previously closed at $108.02.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $594.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Get BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.