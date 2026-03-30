BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 185,667 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.45.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.1%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.
In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.
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