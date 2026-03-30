BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 185,667 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 22,586.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.