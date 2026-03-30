Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,117 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 26th total of 60,973 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Biomerica Stock Performance

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.21. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

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Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 90.29%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.56% of Biomerica worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Biomerica, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostic tests for clinical diagnostic, life science research and food safety applications. The company’s product portfolio includes enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), lateral flow immunoassays, point-of-care devices and specialty reagents designed to aid in the detection and monitoring of gastrointestinal, metabolic and autoimmune conditions. Biomerica’s diagnostics are used by hospitals, clinical and reference laboratories, and research institutions seeking solutions for early disease detection and patient management.

Key offerings from Biomerica include serological tests for celiac disease and gluten intolerance, quantitative assays for colorectal cancer screening markers such as M2-PK, and a range of point-of-care kits for metabolic monitoring.

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