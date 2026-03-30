Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,117 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 26th total of 60,973 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Biomerica Stock Performance
Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.21. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.12.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 90.29%.
Institutional Trading of Biomerica
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostic tests for clinical diagnostic, life science research and food safety applications. The company’s product portfolio includes enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), lateral flow immunoassays, point-of-care devices and specialty reagents designed to aid in the detection and monitoring of gastrointestinal, metabolic and autoimmune conditions. Biomerica’s diagnostics are used by hospitals, clinical and reference laboratories, and research institutions seeking solutions for early disease detection and patient management.
Key offerings from Biomerica include serological tests for celiac disease and gluten intolerance, quantitative assays for colorectal cancer screening markers such as M2-PK, and a range of point-of-care kits for metabolic monitoring.
Further Reading
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