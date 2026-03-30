Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 237,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 152,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.54.

About Bengal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

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