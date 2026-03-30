Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Dana from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

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Dana Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE DAN traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,906. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 2.08. Dana has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Dana had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Dana by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dana by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

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Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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