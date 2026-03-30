Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from GBX 3,200 to GBX 2,200 in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,090 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,280 to GBX 1,900 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,150 target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,820 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,476 to GBX 3,461 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,921.88.

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Bellway Price Performance

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 1,808 on Friday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,763 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,546.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,595.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 91.20 EPS for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellway will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellway

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Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

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