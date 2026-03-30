Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) versus Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Head-To-Head Survey

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Danske Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80 Banco Comercial Portugues 0 1 0 1 3.00

Dividends

Danske Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Danske Bank pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Comercial Portugues pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank $8.61 billion 4.55 $3.49 billion $2.11 11.11 Banco Comercial Portugues $5.82 billion 2.38 $980.79 million $0.91 10.26

This table compares Danske Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Danske Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues. Banco Comercial Portugues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danske Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Danske Bank has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank 40.52% 13.25% 0.62% Banco Comercial Portugues 15.89% 9.44% 0.76%

Summary

Danske Bank beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank

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Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

(Get Free Report)

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

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