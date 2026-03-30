AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 2202103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered AvePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AvePoint from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on AvePoint from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

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AvePoint Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.94 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 32,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $437,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 14,948,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,198,777.56. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvePoint

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AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

Further Reading

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