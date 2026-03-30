Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (ATLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on April 15th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of ATLCZ opened at $24.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

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Atlanticus Holdings Co is a specialty finance holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, that offers a range of consumer credit products and associated servicing activities in the United States. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, CardWorks Servicing LLC and Atlanticus Receivables LLC, the company originates, acquires and services revolving credit card accounts and unsecured installment loans tailored to near-prime and subprime consumers.

Atlanticus’s credit card offerings include a variety of Visa-branded cards marketed through direct-response channels and an extensive network of third-party partners.

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