Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (ATLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on April 15th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance
Shares of ATLCZ opened at $24.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.
Atlanticus’s credit card offerings include a variety of Visa-branded cards marketed through direct-response channels and an extensive network of third-party partners.
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