Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.62, but opened at $37.33. Aperam shares last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on APEMY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aperam

Aperam Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

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Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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