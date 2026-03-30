ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,817,318 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 26th total of 2,253,547 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,907.5 days.

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZGF remained flat at $26.94 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. ANZ Group has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

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ANZ Group Company Profile

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ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF), formally known as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, is one of the largest banking and financial services institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 1835 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the bank has built a multi-faceted operation serving individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates. ANZ’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products, wealth management, insurance, and transaction banking.

The institution operates three core divisions: Retail & Commercial, Institutional, and Australia & New Zealand Wealth.

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