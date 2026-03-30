Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32), FiscalAI reports.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,408. The company has a market cap of $593.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other news, EVP Michael Overdorf sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $31,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 124,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,766.40. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Carson bought 8,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 62,405 shares in the company, valued at $353,836.35. This represents a 14.70% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,513 shares of company stock valued at $165,973 over the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

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