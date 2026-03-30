Analyzing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) and Its Competitors

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) is one of 245 public companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $296.15 million $24.02 million 24.96 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Competitors $30.95 billion $99.89 million -4.39

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

44.0% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1 4 2 1 2.38 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2762 3990 10243 458 2.48

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.93, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of -0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 8.11% -13.72% 10.95% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Competitors -17,336.91% -170.62% -15.42%

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Ironwood Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; Apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, as a differentiated therapeutic for rare diseases, including short bowel syndrome dependent on parenteral support and acute graft versus host disease; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

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