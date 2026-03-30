Analyzing Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) & Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Hut 8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hut 8 and Lion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 0 16 1 2.94 Lion Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Hut 8 currently has a consensus target price of $69.71, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Hut 8’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Lion Group.

This table compares Hut 8 and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -96.18% -0.77% -0.48% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 and Lion Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $235.12 million 22.36 -$226.15 million ($2.32) -20.43 Lion Group -$40.95 million 0.00 -$27.45 million N/A N/A

Lion Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8.

Risk & Volatility

Hut 8 has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hut 8 beats Lion Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Lion Group

(Get Free Report)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It markets its products mainly through search engines, social media, app stores, and third-party websites. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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