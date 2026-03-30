Analysts Set lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $214.47

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.7675.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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lululemon athletica News Summary

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after buying an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,526,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $456,592,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 17.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,930,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,553,000 after acquiring an additional 290,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $145.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.22. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $143.96 and a 12-month high of $340.25.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

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lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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