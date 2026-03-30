Analysts Set Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $1,886.69

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,886.6923.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,825.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,012.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $969.32 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,333.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,558.91.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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