Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $57.36

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.3571.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,957,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,708,000 after buying an additional 77,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,028,000 after acquiring an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,886,000 after acquiring an additional 125,398 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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