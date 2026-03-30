Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.2750. Approximately 314,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 535,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALVO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alvotech from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Alvotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alvotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

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Alvotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). Alvotech had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 6.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alvotech by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alvotech by 30.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period.

About Alvotech

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Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high‐quality, cost‐effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in‐house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.

Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).

Further Reading

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