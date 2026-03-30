Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 40.9% in March

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,311 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the February 26th total of 20,089 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

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Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKZOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays lowered Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

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Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world’s leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company’s business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

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