Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $16.0040. 62,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 351,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aktis Oncology to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Aktis Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology Trading Up 9.2%

Insider Activity

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28.

In other Aktis Oncology news, major shareholder Vida Ventures Ii, Llc acquired 835,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,671,825 shares in the company, valued at $102,092,850. The trade was a 17.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke bought 1,112,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $20,029,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,260,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,681,152. This trade represents a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 6,117,776 shares of company stock valued at $110,119,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aktis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ: AKTS) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company’s activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aktis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aktis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.