Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $192.87 and last traded at $196.04. 40,748,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 38,059,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.99.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Positive Sentiment: Expanded Samsung partnership: AMD and Samsung signed an MoU to supply next‑gen HBM4 memory for AMD Instinct GPUs and are discussing potential foundry collaboration, which strengthens AMD’s data‑center AI supply chain. Read More.

Expanded Samsung partnership: AMD and Samsung signed an MoU to supply next‑gen HBM4 memory for AMD Instinct GPUs and are discussing potential foundry collaboration, which strengthens AMD’s data‑center AI supply chain. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst backdrop and upside targets: Multiple firms maintain buy/outperform views and raised targets (UBS cited ~54% upside to $310; independent bulls have targets into the $320–$330 range), supporting medium‑to‑longer term expectations for AI/dc demand. Read More.

Bullish analyst backdrop and upside targets: Multiple firms maintain buy/outperform views and raised targets (UBS cited ~54% upside to $310; independent bulls have targets into the $320–$330 range), supporting medium‑to‑longer term expectations for AI/dc demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and sector noise: AI chip names are seeing mixed premarket moves (NVIDIA gaining on large AI customer plans) and rate/comments volatility is creating intraday swings across chip peers — a neutral backdrop that can magnify AMD moves. Read More.

Macro and sector noise: AI chip names are seeing mixed premarket moves (NVIDIA gaining on large AI customer plans) and rate/comments volatility is creating intraday swings across chip peers — a neutral backdrop that can magnify AMD moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term bull case reiterated by outlets recommending tech/AI exposure: Several feature pieces list AMD among stocks to hold for AI infrastructure and data‑center growth, underscoring durable tailwinds despite short‑term weakness. Read More.

Long‑term bull case reiterated by outlets recommending tech/AI exposure: Several feature pieces list AMD among stocks to hold for AI infrastructure and data‑center growth, underscoring durable tailwinds despite short‑term weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling: Quiver Quant shows extensive open‑market sales by executives (including CEO Lisa Su) over the last six months and notable institutional moves, which can pressure sentiment and amplify price declines. Read More.

Heavy insider selling: Quiver Quant shows extensive open‑market sales by executives (including CEO Lisa Su) over the last six months and notable institutional moves, which can pressure sentiment and amplify price declines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector pullback and peer weakness: Intel’s sizable drop and broader semiconductor crosswinds are creating a negative technical/flow environment that often drags high‑beta chip names like AMD. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.50. The firm has a market cap of $319.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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