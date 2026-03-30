93,278 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF Purchased by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 93,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,095.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILF stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

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