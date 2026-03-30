81,680 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $187,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,786.86. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $1,029,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,547.28. The trade was a 81.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,632 shares of company stock worth $26,936,324. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $120.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

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About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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