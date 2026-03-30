6,329 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $432,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,006,485.17. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,844,717.93. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,820,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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