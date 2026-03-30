5,974 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Acquired by Sherman Wealth Management LLC

Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 521.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $395.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $456.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

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