41,350 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 466.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,774 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,735 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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