3,722 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,722 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $229.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.01 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.03 and its 200-day moving average is $282.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Arete Research decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.81.

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Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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