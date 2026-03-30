25,519 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN Acquired by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 140.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 81,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Zacks Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
Clearway Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.42 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4602 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 129.58%.
Clearway Energy Profile
Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.
Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.
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