25,519 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN Acquired by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 140.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 81,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Zacks Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.42 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4602 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

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