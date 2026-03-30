18,007 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after buying an additional 130,143 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,397,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after acquiring an additional 137,994 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 579,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 215,285 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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