10,906 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Acquired by Sherman Wealth Management LLC

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,394,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,764,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,914,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,348 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,781,000 after purchasing an additional 402,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,645,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $94.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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